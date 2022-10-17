(OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Come put a spell on the Edge Ice Center but beware the Sanderson sisters! The Owensboro Parks and Recreation reminded everyone about the Halloween Glow Skate Broomstick Bash coming up this month.

The event will take place at the Edge Ice Center on October 21 from 7:30 – 10 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes and come enjoy a night of spook hocus pocus-themed fun.

There will be haunted locker rooms, a live DJ and more. Tickets are $10 which includes skate rental. More information can be obtained by calling (270)-687-8720. Tickets can be bought in advance here.