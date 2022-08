MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Motorists should know Sandlick Road/KY 278 in Caldwell County will be closed starting Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and ending Friday at 4 p.m.

No through traffic will be allowed so motorists should seek alternate routes. Roadway repairs will be addressed during the closure. The work will be done at mile point 0.8.

Motorists can visit the KYTC Highway District 2 Facebook page for more information.