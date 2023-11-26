HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — You don’t have to wait until Christmas for a visit from Santa, because he’s coming to Corydon on December 16.

Santa will be parading around the town starting at 11:00 that morning.

The parade will start at AB Chandler and end at the Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue Department on 2nd Street.

Below is the parade route shared by the fire department:

*AB Chandler to Diamond Island/Center

*Center to 2nd street

*2nd street to Wilson Ln

*Wilson Ln to 7th

*7th cross 60 to Corydon Greenlick

*Corydon Greenlick to Pritchett

*Pritchett to 8th

*8th to 60

*60 to 5th

*5th to Wilson ln

*Wilson ln to 3rd

*3rd across 60 to Powell

*Powell to 2nd street

*2nd street to Dorsey

*Dorsey to 4th

*4th to 60

*60 to 5th

*5th to Powell

*Powell across to bell

*Bell to 60

*60 to 6th

*6th to Missionary Baptist Church

*Missionary Baptist Church down 60 to CCD Fire Station