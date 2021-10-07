Schnucks plans increased wages, hosts hiring event

(WEHT) – Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO of Schnuck Markets, Inc., made a big announcement this week. He announced a company-wide wage increase which takes effect for eligible teammates on Monday, October 11.

Along with the information on the wage increases, they’ve announced they’ll be hosting hiring events at all 111 store locations and the company’s Bakery Plant. Those company-wide career fairs are held Thursday, October 7 from 1 – 5 p.m. Schnucks officials say they plan on hiring for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, paid weekly, health benefits and other teammate perks.

They also say that the increased wages apply to current and future Schnucks store, Bakery Plant and Floral Design Center teammates, with the exception of baggers. Store and facility teammates who were not already earning $12.10 per hour will receive the increase to that amount, and deli, meat and seafood teammates not currently making $12.75 will be increased to that amount. They say teammates hired at Thursday’s career fair and after are eligible for the new wage, as well as the performance and retention bonus which pays up to $600 in January.

They noted that many of their union teammates currently at top rate will have contract increases that were slated for Jan. 1 accelerated two months ahead of schedule for a Nov. 1 effective date.