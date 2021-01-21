School board member allegedly makes anti-COVID TikTok video

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – A Wabash County School Board member is in the spotlight after he allegedly posted on his personal TikTok page telling it was okay to lie about having COVID-19.

“I reached out to you guys out of concern. As an elected official I think it’s totally inappropriate,” said one parent who did not be shown on camera. He has kids in school and clearly feels it’s irresponsible and dangerous to put that message out.

Ryan Peter is an active TikTok user and has over 26,000 followers.

In his video, Peter said, “We’re all tired of masks, we’re all tired of the plague.“ He goes on to say that there’s nothing more challenging right now than being a school board member during all this and that he often fields calls from angry parents whose kids are in our of school due to quarantine after being exposed.

“If you feel like you need to get tested, go get tested,” he said. “But when they ask you who you’ve been around, you lie.”

Tiktok is a social media platform most popular among kids like Gracee. A fifth-grader and Mt. Carmel elementary. She said the video also has kids at school talking. Gracee said that no one should lie about exposure.

“Like if you’re around someone, you can expose someone that you really care about,” she said.

After receiving feedback from those concerned about the message, Ryan Peter released his own statement, saying his videos on TikTok do not in any manner reflect the sentiment or thoughts of our board. TikTok is for nothing more than entertainment.

“The Wabash Community Unit School District #348 School Board was made aware of the video and say all of the other board members categorically reject the statements and views made by this member and remain committed to the health and well-being of all CUSD #348 students, faculty, staff, and the entire Wabash County community,” read a statement from school district.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)