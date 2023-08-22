FORT BRANCH, In, (WEHT)- The heat is the talk of the Tri-State this week. It’s showing no mercy, even for student-athletes, as they enter the football season.

Gibson Southern has moved their practices to the late evenings, in order to help adhere to the feels-like temperature rules, which allows for practices to continue until that feels-like temperature reaches 104.

Other schools in the Tri-State are following suit, although some are opting to morning practices instead. Gibson Southern Head Coach Nick Hart says commonsense practices like taking breaks and drinking lots of water are really helping to keep the player’s health in check.

Friday night games around the Tri-state are being pushed back to help accommodate the extreme heat.