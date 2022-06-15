EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Calling all cub scouts! The Eykamp Scout Center is hosting ‘Scout-O-lympics’ at Cub Scout Day Camp found at 3501 E Lloyd Expressway on June 15-17. The camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Reports said the activities provided are meant to safely engage the scouts in a fun learning environment while being supervised by community leaders.

Some of those activities are:

Flag making, Olympic-themed crafts, STEM activities

Local fire departments

Special appearances by local groups like the Otters and Special Olympics

Water kickball, water slides and games

BB guns and archery

Officials are keeping safety in mind and making adjustments to plans to accommodate the severe weather by using additional shade structures, moving activities indoors and including water fun where possible.

The camp will wrap up on Friday with a National Champion scout doing a judo demonstration followed by ‘cub racers’ and ending the week with EFD with a firehose water cannon.

For more information about Cub Scouts, click here or call the Eykamp Scout Center at 812-423-5246.