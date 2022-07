VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Authorities are searching for a man who ran from the cops on June 30 in the northwest area of Vanderburgh County along Slate Road.

According to the Indiana State Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, they tried to serve a felony warrant when the suspect ran off.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as they keep searching.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.