HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the Henderson area continues to deal with methamphetamine and opioid abuse a local woman is speaking out about what she says is an inability to get her daughter the help she needs.

Loretta Gish’s daughter, Courtney, has been in and out of the hospital multiple times over the past few weeks for overdosing on meth, fentanyl, and heroin.

“There’s gotta be help somewhere, and I’m not gonna stop fighting until she gets the help she needs. I mean people can tell me to leave her alone, it’s her choice. No it’s not her choice, she’s mental, she doesn’t know what she’s doing. And if I die, trying to save my daughter, I guess that’s what happens, you know ?,” says Gish.

Loretta has been trying to find resources that can manage the complexities of her daughter’s dual diagnosis.

“So we have been working closely with the Henderson County Police Department to come together and provide a solution for our community. HPD is extremely understaffed right now, and they are working with us to bring about change for Henderson,” says Stephanie McCarty, Director of Recovery Services at WARM Recovery.

One client of WARM, who has has been in recovery from fentanyl addiction since last July, says that treatment is worth a shot.

” I very very blessed that I got the opportunity to change my life, I would suggest anybody that has a family member struggling with addiction, especially with fentanyl to get the help they need,” says Shamica Jones, who adds she is much happier since getting clean.

KSP says the drug problems across the area do seem to be getting worse, putting police is a tough situations when they don’t know if the person has a drug problem, a mental health problem, or both.

“It does pose a difficult task for law enforcement, or anyone that comes in contact with this person. We have come a long way in training, especially with getting local law enforcement officers, including troopers, the critical incident training that we need when it comes to mental health and drug induced psychosis,” says Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police.

The important thing about recovery is find the resources in the community and connect with groups that promote sobriety.