HENDERSON (WEHT)- The second annual Juneteenth celebration was held at Central Park in downtown Henderson from 4-7PM. With live music, food trucks, vendors, inflatables, and all-around fun, this event was for everyone to enjoy.

Juneteenth became a nationally recognized holiday in June of 2021.

‘To empower, to inspire, to educate… those are the 3 words that chair,’ Mi’oshi Holloway says are the mission of the Henderson Juneteenth festival.

“It means empowerment. The whole purpose is to empower: the next generation, the leaders of our community, to want to take a stand… and celebrate, and celebrate the diversity and the inclusion,” says Mi’Oshi Holloway.

Juneteenth is a day that City Commissioner, Robert Pruitt says is meant to remember and celebrate the day that officially ended slavery.

“You’ve got to understand your history so you don’t ever repeat it. And this event lets a lot of kids understand about their history, so that we can go forward in a positive direction,” says Robert Pruitt.

While Juneteenth has just recently become a federally recognized holiday, groups have been celebrating for decades- mostly at the local level. These Henderson Juneteenth celebration officials tell me this is a tradition that they plan to continue for years to come.