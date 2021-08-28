Second person arrested in connection to Captain D’s shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting at an Evansville Captain D’s.

Police arrested Karmonta Miles, 21, Friday night.

The victim told police that before the shooting Wednesday night, he and other employees at Captain D’s were making jokes and Hope Malin, 22, got offended.

Police said Malin hit the victim with brass knuckles then the victim hit her back. That’s when Miles fired a gun, shooting the victim twice.

Bond was set at $1,500 for Miles. He’s charged with battery with a deadly weapon.