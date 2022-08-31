HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – From bipartisan spending helping western Kentucky, to inflation crippling the nation, Kentucky Senator and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed a wide array of topics while making a stop in Henderson County. The first visit at Henderson City-County Airport highlighted a plan to use nearly $260,000 in federal funding to improve the terminal’s roof.

“We’re about 20 years old with the building right now,” says Allen Bennett with the Henderson City-County Airport. “We’ve got failing shingles, we’ve got patches. We won’t have those problems any more. It’s a solved problem.”

In addition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Senator McConnell also shared his thoughts on the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Specifically, stating that he wishes the FEMA response to the disaster would have gone a bit faster.

“I think FEMA’s performance in the east in the flood counties has not been as good as I had hoped,” explains Sen. McConnell. “In their defense, it is difficult to communicate with people who live in very remote areas.”

Senator McConnell’s second stop, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, took a more political turn. Senator McConnell blamed high inflation on the Biden administration, and criticized the proposal to forgive student loan debt. But when it came to the recent response from the Department of Justice regarding the FBI’s search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Senator McConnell remained tight-lipped.

When asked if he had a chance to review the Department of Justice’s response, Senator McConnell says, “Yeah, I don’t have any observations about that.”