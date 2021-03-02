Sen. Todd Young to seek reelection next year

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Todd Young will seek a second term in the U.S. Senate. In a YouTube video, the Republican announced Tuesday plans to run for re-election.

“I believe I’ve lived up to my oath and kept my word, but more work remains,” said Young.

In response, the Indiana Democratic Party called Young a ‘yes man’ and abides by whatever Washington, D.C., Republicans tell him.

“For someone who promised Hoosiers that it takes a marine to put America above ourselves, why did ex-marine Senator Young fail at this low threshold,” the party said in a statement.

The general election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.

