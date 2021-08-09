Senator Young opposes infrastructure bill

(WEHT)– Indiana Senator Todd Young says, “We must address our nation’s infrastructure needs.”

Although, Senator Young intends to vote against the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. He cites concerns over what he called a “reckless” budget from Democrats.

"We can't afford to continue to grow the national debt at this pace, particularly as our economy recovers from the pandemic,” said Senator Young.

Young said he will continue working to improve this bill.