(WEHT) – Should military members be discharged due to their refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Some people don’t think so.

Officials say US senators are taking a stand against the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. Included in this group are Senator Mike Braun and Senator Rand Paul.

Reports say a letter was sent to Senate Republican Leader, Mitch McConnell. The letter requests a Senate vote on an amendment that would not discharge military members because of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Furthermore, the amendment would reinstate service members who were discharged for this reason with backpay.