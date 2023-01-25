NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – There is a smiley dog looking for a second chance at a home after her owner passed away on Tuesday. Sophie, the yellow lab, was owned by Richard Mayer who died when he was riding his bike and was hit by an SUV. While the investigation is ongoing about the accident, his dog was left without a home.

Woofie Joe’s Pet Resort & Daycare posted a picture of the canine saying Sophie will be boarded with them until she can find a suitable home.

“If you’d like to meet her, please call to set up a time. Preferably someone who might take her on walks and help get her in shape.”

The post says Sophie is a bit overweight but is still active and healthy at 7-years-old. Sweet Sophie is set to offer someone a great low-maintenance companion with happy wagging tail who will warm your feet and your heart.

More information can be found here.