Sentencing of former Echo Housing director delayed until next year

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – A federal judge has delayed the sentencing of former Echo Housing Executive Director Stephanie Tenbarge. She was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, but the federal court said her attorney is sick.

Tenbarge is now scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 8. She pleaded guilty to federal theft charges earlier this year.

Tenbarge was indicted after an audit showed she embezzled more than $140,000 from the organization to buy personal items services and property.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

