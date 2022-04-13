(WEHT) – After being down for several hours, service has been restored to two of three weather radio towers that were not operational.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis announced Tuesday night that three of their weather radio transmitting towers, to alert of severe weather, were down. One of these towers covers Knox and Daviess Counties in Indiana.

Eyewitness News spoke with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis late Wednesday morning and they confirmed the tower that covers Knox and Daviess County was now back in operation as of 10:20am central.

At this time, the tower that covers areas around Seymour, Indiana remains offline.



