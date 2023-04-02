CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) – Seven families broke ground on a new Habitat for Humanity subdivision in Chandler on Saturday.

The neighborhood will be called Willow Cove with 25 lots.

One woman we talked to said she’s excited to be part of building her new home.

“It’s a new beginning because I’m a single mom. This is the first time I’ve had my own house. So it’s a new start for me and my son to have our favorite 4 bedroom house,” she said.

Warrick County Habitat for Humanity has built 140 homes for low income families in the county.