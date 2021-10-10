Seven hospitalized after nursing home fire in Kentucky

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire have been taken to a hospital with injuries.

WLEX-TV reported that crews with the Danville Fire Department went to Landmark of Danville nursing home Sunday morning and saw smoke coming from a residential building.

The fire department said 60 residents and staff were evacuated within about 20 to 25 minutes.

They were later allowed to return to the nursing home.

Seven people were sent to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The nursing home suffered smoke and water damage, but no structural damage