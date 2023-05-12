HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Festival season is kicking off in the Tri-State with Owensboro’s BBQ and Barrels. Downtown Owensboro will be crowded with hungry festival goers, ready to get their hands on BBQ from one of the over 20 food and beverage vendors participating in the festival.

Beginning at 7a.m. May 12, parts of the following roads will be closed for the festival:

East Second Street

Allen Street

Saint Ann Street

Frederica Street

Saint Elizabeth Street

Locust Street

Cedar Street

J.R. Miller Boulevard

Veterans Boulevard

Drivers will need to seek alternate ways around the Downtown area for much of the weekend. Roads are scheduled to reopen around 7 a.m. May 14.

For more information on BBQ and Barrels, including a map of the festival, click here.