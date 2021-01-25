Several Evansville apartment residents still waiting for utility assistance

EVANSVILLE (WEHT)- Sheryl Hoosier told Eyewitness News that she applied for some utility assistance through Community Action Program of Evansville, or CAPE. Hoosier said she lives at the Garfield Commons complex and applies yearly for help. She said usually, the organization is very hands-on and settles the amount they pledge to help her with right away. But this year, she’s noticed she hasn’t been as lucky.

“I turned in my application on November the 5th of 2020 to CAPE for energy assistance.. I personally turned it in. But I have not heard a word from them,” Hoosier said.

She wasn’t the only one from Garfield Commons apartments to speak with Eyewitness News about not hearing back from CAPE. Joel Guller also said he applied months ago for help and hasn’t heard back either. He said now, he’s very cautious with what utilities he uses in his home to cut down on usage.

“I stay gone as much as I can. Everything is shut off when I’m gone. I don’t leave anything on,” Guller said.

But these people said the bills still come, regardless of not hearing back from CAPE. Elfia Harper said she’s one who’s also not heard on the status of her application for help yet. She said her electric bill keeps rising as winter months continue to come.

“I’m not getting anything and my electric bill just keeps getting higher. It started out at like 70-80 dollars a month, which wasn’t too bad. Now it’s up to 189 dollars,” Harper said.

“I’d just like to hear something from somebody and let me know if I’m going to get the help or not, you know,” she also said.

Eyewitness News contacted representatives with CAPE who said they are just now beginning to process applications received in November. They said the pandemic has slowed down the process.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)