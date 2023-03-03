EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As heavy rains continue to fall in the Tri-state, several roads are beginning to flood. In Evansville, crews were called to the Virginia Street Viaduct around 6 a.m. Friday morning after a vehicle became stuck in high water. First responders were able to get the driver to safety, but until water in the area goes down the road is not safe to travel through. Dispatch has called for barricades to be put up around the area.

Also in Evansville, the area of Morgan Avenue and Fares, just off of Highway 41, is also experiencing heavy flooding. There have been no reports of any rescues in the area, but traffic is moving slow. Drivers who travel through this area are advised to find an alternate route.