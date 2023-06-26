HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Several projects got funding approval at the Evansville City Council meeting Monday night,

Those projects include senior citizen apartment complexes near Bosse Field. The Hope of Evansville, who is helping make the project a reality, spoke about what these complexes will do.

“It’s often one of the areas of housing that goes unaddressed, so we wanted to make sure we were meeting the needs of everyone in the city of Evansville.”

They say they hope to get started on the project by the start of the new year.

