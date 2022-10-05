VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News got reports about a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lodge and Washington near Bosse High School on Wednesday night.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch confirmed that Washington Avenue is currently closed with crime scene tape up. Our reporters say there is debris in the street and damage to a nearby building. EMS is on the scene, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.