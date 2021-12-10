Severe weather possible for the Tri-state late tonight and overnight

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – As afternoon temperatures on Friday approach near level record highs, having temperatures this warm this time of year means severe weather is possible. The National Weather Service of Paducah says between December – February, if a high of at least 70 occurs, there’s a 50% chance of seeing severe weather within the next two days in the Tri-state.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has all of the Tri-state under a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk. While all severe weather factors are possible, the bigger threats for tonight will be for damaging winds and a significant tornado, which is a tornado rated as an EF2-EF5 (113-318MPH winds).

The storms will begin their scattered development stage ahead of a cold front around 8 PM west of the Wabash river, with a line of storm approaching the Evansville area around 10PM-11PM. Model guidance continues to indicate as this line moves to the east, another line will develop before sunrise, around 5AM. This line could carry a severe weather threat, too, but should be more limited than the first line.

Below is a map that updates automatically when the Storm Prediction Center updates their outlook: