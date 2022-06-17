HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A bowing line of storms pushing into the tristate from the NW bringing strong straight line winds, large hail, plenty of lightning & heavy rain.

These storms will move through the area by midday.

The latest severe weather warnings have been issued for the following counties until 8:15 a.m.: Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

The following counties are under a severe weather warning until 9:30am: Dubois County, Daviess, and Knox Counties.

CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 9,400 customers without power at 90 locations in the Evansville area.

Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area.

A big cluster out near I-64 and I-69.

Electricity also out to parts of Henderson, including stop lights out.

Crews in Evansville are working on removing a tree down on Bellemeade Avenue in between Weinbach and Boeke Road.