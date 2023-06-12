HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man will spend the next 20 years in federal prison after engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a 14-year-old girl via Facebook video chat.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, court documents show between August 2016 and March 2017, Stacy Ryan Goldman, 32, communicated with this minor about sexual activity with the girl and sent her videos of himself in sex acts. Authorities state Goldman also asked the child to send him sexually explicit material.

Officials state the child lived in Wisconsin.

Authorities said in an interview with FBI agents, Goldman admitted he knew the girl was a minor, and on at least one occasion, threatened to publicly post intimate pictures of the child online.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers and Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office made the announcement.

Myers gave a stark warning to potential future offenders.

“Through social media networks and mobile devices, predators like this defendant can gain access to our children’s bedrooms from hundreds of miles away,” he said. “Those who might seek to engage in sexual contact with children online should take notice of the federal prison sentence imposed today. Child sexual exploitation is a heinous crime and will be met with serious punishment. Our office, alongside the FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to keeping our children safe and hold child sex offenders accountable.”

Officials state this case was investigated by the FBI with assistance provided by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, and the sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young. Officials also state Young ordered Goldman be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years following his release from federal prison and must register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or goes to school.

Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Todd S. Shellenbarger who prosecuted this case.