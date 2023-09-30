TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- It has been almost four months since the Tell City Police Department lost one of their own. Sgt. Heather Glenn was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a domestic abuse suspect at Perry County Memorial Hospital on July 3rd.

“Day by day, it gets better, but we will never get over it,” says Bob Glenn.

“I do not know what I would have done without the community,” says Jayne Glenn.

Sgt. Glenn’s parents, Bob and Jayne, attended the “Back the Blue” Dance and Dinner on Saturday at the William Tell Center. The event was hosted by the Perry County Council On Aging.

“Her friends, her colleagues, our colleagues. Everybody has just been very supportive,” Jayne says.

Sgt. Glenn was laid to rest on July 10th. Thousands of people from the community and officers from around the country came to show support.

“We found out things about our daughter at the funeral service that we did not even know because she never bragged. This was not her job, it was her life. She was a very independent young lady and we miss her terribly,” her parents say.

The community has not stopped rallying around the sergeant’s family. Earlier this month, a Hancock County woman used her business to make keychains and donate proceeds to Sgt. Glenn’s Fund. The fund will help send Sgt. Glenn’s family to Washington D.C for National Police Week next May. During the trip, they will be able to see their daughter’s name etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers monument. Money raised during the “Back the Blue” event will also go to help fund the trip.