Sharon Elementary hosts informational meeting for parents

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — As the first day of school draws closer for Warrick County students, Sharon Elementary is holding several informational meetings for parents to better understand what lies ahead for their kids as they return to the classroom in the middle of a pandemic.

The first meeting was held Tuesday in the school’s parking lot with rows of socially distanced chairs set up.

Principal Ashlee Bruggenschmidt talked to parents over a PA system.

“As a parent myself, I know parents have a lot of questions about what school will look like, maybe anxiety,” she said. “It takes a village. We’ll work with parents and teachers to do what we can to keep staff and students safe and healthy here at Sharon.”

While classes will look different, Bruggenschmidt says they’ll talk to kids about personal space and staying arm’s length apart. The first day for Warrick County schools is scheduled to be August 12.

Masks will also be a part of the school year.

“Some people feel super strong about masks, others can’t stand them. I’m not going to referee that. I don’t have a say. We work under the mandates given,” she said.

Parents say they like the school’s plans for hand washing, sanitizing and temperature checks.

“I know they can’t keep kids completely free from Covid but I think they’re doing everything within in their power,” Erin Dayvolt and Andrea Logsdon said.

Principal Bruggenschmidt puts a lot of responsibility on the parents to instill good habits in their kids with hand washing and mask wearing and screening their kids for symptoms every morning. If they are sick, then stay home.

Meetings will continue at Sharon Elementary Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at noon in the back parking lot off Lenn Rd. Masks are required.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS