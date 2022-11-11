NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Ceremonies were held throughout the Tri-State today in honor of Veterans Day.

Instead of holding an assembly- A school in Newburgh decided to recognize Veterans in a different way.

They called it a reverse parade. Remembering those who paid the ultimate price.

Students stood outside Sharon Elementary School for a Veterans “reverse” parade.

“All the cars are going to drive through and we’re gonna hold up signs and flags for them,” said 5th grade student, Leo Dassell.

Veterans came by the carload- on nursing home buses- and even in military vehicles.

Marie Cavins is a 5th grader. She says today she remembers her relatives.

“Seeing all the veterans and us making their day better but they don’t get all the respect that they should,” said Marie.

“I think seven- but I cannot remember all of them right now.”

“It is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Ashlee. The school says a parade like this, is a safer alternative to a school assembly.

Since veterans do not have to leave the car, it gives those with disabilities a chance to be recognized.

Principal Ashlee Bruggenschmidt says having a parade like this, gives Veterans the opportunity to teach students what the day is all about.

“They have given us so much to us- you know- we are free because of all the sacrifices they have made- and it’s good for us to be able to teach our kids that.”

Teachers and students spent the past few days prepearing for the celebration.

Today- students waved flags- sang songs- and waved posters they decorated.

Thank you for your service.