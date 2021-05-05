Sheriff: Barricaded man arrested after serious situation in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff said deputies were called to Nicole Drive Wednesday night after reports of a barricaded subject refusing to come out of a home.

Authorities said the incident started as a domestic situation and that two people were barricaded inside of the residence. Deputies said they had arrested at least one male at the scene just before 10:30 p.m. A woman reportedly involved in the situation was found safe outside of the home.

The Public Information Officer was called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. Evansville Police Department Officers were called to the scene to assist. A press release with more information is expected to be released on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)