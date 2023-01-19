OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on January 18, who was a suspect in a series of thefts on December 15 and December 27, 2022. Authorities identified the suspect as Phillip Edge, 35, of Beaver Dam.

Officials say the deputies, assisted by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle.

According to reports, the search warrant found:

Various tools including a chainsaw that was listed as stolen from the Halter Group

Methamphetamine

A pipe

A handgun

Edge was arrested and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Receiving Stolen Property $1000 < $10,000

Possession of Burglary Tools

Possession of Controlled Substance, (1st Degree) 1st Offense, Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Buy/ Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Deputies say after the suspect was arrested, additional stolen items were found at a residence in Beaver Dam thanks to the help of the Beaver Dam Police Department. The stolen items were then returned to the owner.