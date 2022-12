HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.

Reports say Jonathan Svare, 31, of Floyd County, Indiana, was arrested and charged with:

Fugitive From Another State

Svare is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a Felony warrant from Floyd County for:

Child Molesting Where the Defendant is at least 21 years of age

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.