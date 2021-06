LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – UPDATE: The missing kayaker was found safe on shore just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Earlier

The Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said emergency crews were searching for a missing kayaker in Lynnville Lake for hours on Saturday night.

Indiana Conservation Officers and Fire crews assisted in the search. The sheriff said the man failed to return to a campsite prompting the search efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.