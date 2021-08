Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies said it happened on the 3000 block of Hardinsburg Road. The driver has been identified as 35-year-old Adam Vanmeerten, of Fordsville.

Deputies said his car entered a skid and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.