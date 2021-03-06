Sheriff: One dead in head-on collision in Posey Co.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – One person is dead after a serious crash on the Wabash Memorial Bridge on State Road 62 in western Posey County just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night. The bridge connects Illinois and Indiana at the state border.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says one vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene by the Posey County Coroner. The victim’s name will not be released pending family notification.

A driver from Eldorado, Illinois, was not injured but taken to a local hospital for testing.

The sheriff says there’s no indication at this time that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Indiana State Police are reconstructing the crash scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)