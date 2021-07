DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning on Saturday afternoon.

Major Barry Smith said deputies along with emergency crews were called to the 5800 block of Highway 56 around 3:30 p.m. We’re told a woman was swimming alone and found underwater in a home pool.

Major Smith said the woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.