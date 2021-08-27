Sheriff: Person shot after football game at Apollo High School

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the parking lot of Apollo High School around 10 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

Deputies said one male was shot following an altercation after Friday’s football game against Owensboro. The condition of the victim was not immediately known, but officials said they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Major Barry Smith said one person of interest was detained for questioning. Officials said another juvenile was arrested at the scene on unrelated charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.