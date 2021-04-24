Sheriff: Power outages after vehicle hits utility pole in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Old State Road just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said minor injuries were reported at the scene. Authorities said the roadway will have to be closed for at least 45 minutes as crews work in the area.

According to the Vectren outage map, at least 80 costumers are without power in the area following the crash.

(This story was originally published on April 24, 2021)