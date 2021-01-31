Sheriff: Three people rescued from floodwaters

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – One man and two children were rescued from floodwaters after being stuck overnight near the Bonpas Creek on Sunday night.

Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says a man’s vehicle was stuck in mud near an area of high water.

Edwards County Dispatch says the vehicle got stuck around 11 p.m. Saturday night but they weren’t aware of it until 2 p.m. Sunday. Dispatch says it was someone not in the vehicle that called to alert them. Dispatch says they were rescued around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Dispatch told Eyewitness News two local farmers helped with the rescue.

Wabash County Sheriff Morgan said he wasn’t sure if the people involved were injured but an ambulance was called to the scene.

Edwards County Dispatch said that the water rescue was a joint operation between Wabash and Edwards Counties.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)