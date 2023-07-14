HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Perry County Sheriff’s Office gets a big donation for body cameras.
The “Perry County Community Foundation” donated $10,000.
The sheriff’s office says they appreciate their efforts to make the community a safer place.
by: Hunter Wade
Posted:
Updated:
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Perry County Sheriff’s Office gets a big donation for body cameras.
The “Perry County Community Foundation” donated $10,000.
The sheriff’s office says they appreciate their efforts to make the community a safer place.