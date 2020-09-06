Sheriff’s office hosts fundraiser for fellow deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If you ask someone about Vanderburgh County deputy Jason Cutrell this is the answer you’ll get from many.

“Just a wonderful wonderful human being. A great deputy but I better yet a wonderful human being,” Sgt. Craig Blessinger says.

A man willing to get into a boxing ring and take a few punches to raise money for children.

“He’s giving to the community not only in his job but through fundraisers,” Blessinger says.



But now, tables have turned for deputy Cutrell and his family.

“It’s our turn to return that favor to him,” Blessinger explains.

In July, the Cutrell family learned Jason was sick.

“He has metastatic melanoma which was not known that he had any melanoma anywhere on his body,” Shari Reed says.

After a seizer that let him unable to walk or use his left side. As he recovers and fights cancer his family work-family included knew it was going to be an uphill battle.

“We just felt compelled but we had to do something for jason and his family in their time of need,” Blessinger says.



“Not knowing what the next months, let alone for the next years are going to hold for them we all know money is everything. It’s what you need to keep a family together and survive,” Reed says.

So the sherff’s office got to work planning a fundriaser. A corn hole tournemants and a silent auction.

“All of this combined was just an effort to help ease the burden off of Jason and his family,” he continues.

Shari Reed is Jason’s mother in law, she says she feels lucky that the tri-state has shown up for her family. “See what happens and it’s just absolutely amazing, what people will do when they know someone has a need.”

The recovery for Cutrell is another battle the family will have to conquer but they’re set it will happen.

“And there’s planning that we’re going to get through this. But what’s plan b? To which his dad told him there is no plan b there’s only plan a,” Reed explains.

Organizers say they couldn’t have done it without the support of the community. The items for the silent auction alone totaled at around forty thousand dollars in donations.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)