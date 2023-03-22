HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville based Shoe Carnival has released its latest earnings report Tuesday. The company reports that it has earned a net income of $21.6M in its fiscal fourth quarter, equaling 97 cents per share in the company. Revenue in the same period was $290.8M.

Shoe Carnival reports a profit of $110M, or $3.96 per share, for the year. The company’s revenue for the year was reported as $1.27B. Shoe Carnival stock posted a 1.13% gain on Wall Street Tuesday, closing at $23.35. In pre-market trading Wednesday morning, the stock is up nearly 4%.