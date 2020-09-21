Shooting investigation underway in White County

MAUNIE, Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff says a shooting investigation is underway in the village of Maunie after a Saturday night incident.

Sheriff Doug Maier tells Eyewitness News the shooting appears to be accidental and a man is suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff says more information will be released tomorrow.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

