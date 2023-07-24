HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)-Police say they are still looking for two suspects after a shooting in Daviess County.

They have not released the names of the suspects, but they say they were previously arrested for unrelated incidents and released on bail.

Deputies say they were called to a gas station where they found a man with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Carter Road.

Authorities say the victim was driving on the Audubon Parkway around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning when someone in another vehicle shot him.

They say the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.