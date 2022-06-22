EVANSVILLE,Ind. (WEHT) – Coming back to Evansville after a two year COVID delay, ShrinersFest and Hadi Half-Pot!



This free event starts on June 24 at 11 a.m. with community and bike night. There will be food trucks, a bierstube and live music provided by Uncle Fudge and STL Every Little Thing.

June 25 will be the final day of the fest with live music by Jake Gaither and Tailgate Revival. There will also be a car show, more food trucks and bierstube and community booths featuring different organizations.

To enter the bierstube you must be 21 or older and pay a $5 gate fee.

The Hadi Half-Pot booth will be open both days from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Walnut St. and Riverside Dr.

Tickets prices for the booth are:

150 tickets – $100.00

50 tickets – $40.00

20 tickets – $20.00

3 tickets – $10.00

1 ticket – $5.00

You can find more information on the Hadi Half-Pot here or call the Half-Pot Chairman, Byron Bryant at 812-499-0492.

For any information about the ShrinersFest, you can call the ShrinersFest Chairman, Dan Norvell at 812-549-7794. You can also call Rick Habbard, the Hadi Shrine Potentate at 812-483-9457.