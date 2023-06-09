HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Southern Indiana Machinery Club, in conjunction with Lawn & Garden Tractor Magazine and the Ford Fordson Collectors Association Inc. will hosting the 2023 Classic Iron Show at the Vanderburgh 4-H center.

The Classic Iron Show will run from Friday June 9th to Sunday June 11th. It will showcase over 175 antique tractors, steam engines, antique automobiles and related equipment. The show will also feature a wide variety of events including a flea market, farm toy show, blacksmithing demonstration, quilting and a sawmill.

The show will run from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday June 9th & 10th, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday June 11th. The Classic Iron Show will be held at the Vanderburgh 4-H center, 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Road, in Evansville. Golf carts, UTV, side by sides and other small means of transportation will be permitted with a $10 fee, proof of insurance and a signed liability waiver.

More information can be found at the event’s website.