SICTC students help build Habitat for Humanity home

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A big morning for Habitat for Humanity in Evansville as a milestone is reached in another home build.

Students from the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center built the walls of the new home near the Jacobsville area and raised them Thursday morning. It’s a symbol of the construction progress and part of their education at the career and tech center. SICTC.

For Alyssa Sparks, she says it’s a chance to put what she’s learned in the classroom to good use in the community.

“The first thing that we did is lay block and brick. And you can kind of see around here we did the block and the brick and then we put up the floor joyces and just kept going from there.”

Kent Martin, an instructor at the SICTC tells us, “The building trades class will do probably 85 percent of that work and then we had the electrician class back at the tech center come out and wire the house and we have a HVAC class will come out and run the duct work and set the furnace and the AC.”

The SICTC is accepting applications from Juniors and eniors in high school who would like to join the program.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)

