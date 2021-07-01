SIGMA Equipment announces new corporate headquarters

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) SIGMA Equipment, a leading equipment and service provider in the packaging and processing industries, just announced its recent rebrand and the relocation of its corporate headquarters. Moving forward, the company will operate as the SIGMA Group which better represents all of its divisions and suite of services. Along with this rebranding, the company will move its headquarters and operations into a new facility located at 424 E. Inglefield Road in Evansville, Indiana. At 630,000 square feet, this new facility makes SIGMA Group the second-largest new and used equipment dealer in North America. The company plans to be fully moved into this new location by the end of 2021.

Founded in 2003, SIGMA started as a buyer and seller of used packaging equipment with only two employees. Fast forward nearly two decades and SIGMA has grown into an employee-owned company with over 100 employees and six different divisions that each provide its own suite of services and expertise. The SIGMA Group is made up of SIGMA Equipment, SIGMA Recovery, SIGMA Surplus, SIGMA Auction, SIGMA Appraisal, and C & I Electronics Recycling. These SIGMA divisions can provide customers with various solutions, including new and used equipment, engineering projects, asset management, MRO parts, auction services, appraisals, R2 certified electronics recycling, and more.

“What sets the SIGMA Group apart from other companies in our industry is the collaboration that takes place between our divisions and our focus on sustainability,” said Chief Executive Officer, Rob Palmer. “No one else can help customers complete successful projects from start to finish the way that SIGMA can.”

“Moving to this new facility has been a huge undertaking but we’re excited to finally have all of SIGMA Groups’s operations under one roof,” said Chief Operations Officer, Michael LaGrange. “Not only will this be more convenient for customers and employees, but from a logistics standpoint, being located right off of I-64 will make sending and receiving equipment orders more efficient than ever.”

SIGMA Group has big plans for its new facility, including a 30,000 square foot engineering services shop, an auction house, a new equipment showroom, and more. In addition, over 40% of SIGMA Group’s energy needs will come from renewable energy generated on-site by its state-of-the-art 1 MW solar facility. This new solar field is just one of the ways the company is offsetting its carbon footprint and progressing toward a completely sustainable organization.